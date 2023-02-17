In today’s news, the Weibo topic “Is it a loss to study abroad with a monthly salary of 2.68 million and 12,000?” has attracted attention. According to Sohu News,A woman spent 2.68 million yuan for studying abroad for 8 years. After graduating from an Ivy League school, she returned to China to work in real estate.

The woman involved feels that the contribution and the return are completely out of proportion.I’m sorry to my parents, but I don’t feel that I should study hard, go abroad and study in a good school, and I can live my life as I wish.

Netizens commented on this: “If you can spend 2.68 million, do you care about the salary?”, “It’s not a loss, just treat it as a tour, and the cost of traveling for 8 years is not much”, “Everyone around you believes that studying abroad is consumption rather than investment, and I didn’t study abroad. Just because you are a good person does not mean that others are incapable, and studying in a good school in China is not necessarily worse than going abroad, and it will be easier if you figure it out.”

Experts said that after returning to China, some returnees need to have a deep understanding of this land, whether they are employed or start a business.When choosing a future development path after returning to China, returnees must first clarify their own advantages. If a worker wants to do a good job, he must first sharpen his tools.

Whether it is employment or direct entrepreneurship, you must be good at using your own advantages, identify your own position, and choose the most suitable path.Improve your own competitive differentiation advantages, strengthen the study and practice of foreign scientific and commercial knowledge systems, and accumulate meaningful work experience and contacts abroad. These are the general rules.