Works on the Juanchito bridge have an execution of 92%

A new inspection visit to the works of the new Juanchito Bridge was made by the governor of the ValleClara Luz Roldán, accompanied by the national deputy director of Invías National Highways, Alvaro Ruiz, in which it was verified that the new structure has a 92% progress in construction.

Alvaro Ruiz stated that “we are very happy because we see that the superstructure of the bridge is approximately 92% complete, with 8% remaining for the last voussoirs to finish and in this way we have a complete superstructure.”

The national order official indicated that “additionally we see the accesses to the bridge, especially the progress of the access from the Candelaria side, where around 70,000 cubic meters of fill have been installed.”

Ruiz added that “we have made a follow-up visit to the dual carriageway and the bridge in the company of Governor Clara Luz Roldán and the supervisor of the University of Quindío and we have been very happy with the progress that we have seen in these work tables that we do month after month on the dual carriageway and the new Juanchito bridge”.

For her part, the governor of Valle, Clara Luz Roldán, stated that “we carried out a new inspection visit to the works of the Cali-Candelaria dual carriageway and the Juanchito bridge accompanied by Invias, the Valle Infrastructure Secretariat and the audit , as has been our commitment to carry out these periodic visits to keep track of the works and tell the people of Valle del Cauca about the progress”

The president verified important progress in the superstructure of the bridge, and in the accesses on both sides, progress that reflects that this construction of great benefit to the community is a fact and during her tour she highlighted the importance of this project and the need to ” its prompt completion to guarantee the development and competitiveness of the region”.

Regarding the accesses, the Governor expressed that these have an advance of more than 48%, which is within the delivered work plans.

Roldán emphasized that the Juanchito bridge is expected to be completed by the end of November.

In this sense, he indicated that “we are confident that by the end of the Administration we will be delivering the bridge. In September we hope that the two sections of the superstructure will be joined so that the community knows it”.

The governor and the Invías official also made a tour of the works on the Cali-Candelaria dual carriageway, where only 60 meters of bike path remain to be completed.

