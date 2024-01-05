Wörthersee Ice Skating Club | The ice skating season in Carinthia is in danger of falling through

who the Website of the Ice Skating Club (EVW) Wörthersee What you already suspected given the mild temperatures is confirmed: the five lakes looked after by the association (Aichwaldsee, Hörzendorfer See, Längensee, Rauschelesee, Wörthersee) as well as the Lendkanal in Klagenfurt are closed. Ice skating is out of the question at the moment. “We are still in the time window where something is possible. But we need cold and this over a longer period of time,” says René Riepan, chairman of the EVW, and looks to the next few days, when it will be frosty again. The length of the necessary cold period is difficult to specify because it depends on many factors, said Riepan. So far, a thin layer of ice has only formed here and there, such as on Lake Hörzendorf, due to the morning frost.

Share this: Facebook

X

