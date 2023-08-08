Wydad Club wants to change the goalkeeper coach

Hespress Sport. Photo: Wydad Athletic Sport page – Hopes for EidTuesday 8 August 2023 – 06:33

It is expected that Wydad Sports Club will change the position of coach of the goalkeepers of the first team, which is currently occupied by Ibrahim Boukrine, who contracted with the club as part of the staff of former coach Mahdi Al-Nafti.

“Hesport” learned from informed sources that the Wydad Sports Administration is heading to contract with Rachid El Mekkawy to train goalkeepers in place of Ibrahim Boukrine.

It is expected that the Wydad Athletic Administration will announce this change in the next few days, so that Rachid Al-Makkawi will join the staff of coach Adel Ramzi, in preparation for the upcoming benefits.

It is worth noting that Rashid Al-Makawi’s last experience was with the Egyptian club Al-Ittihad of Alexandria, who separated from him last month for personal reasons that necessitated his presence in Morocco in the coming period.

Wydad Athletic Guard is a new coach

