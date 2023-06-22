Xi Jinping made important instructions on the gas explosion accident at Fuyang Barbecue Restaurant in Xingqing District, Yinchuan City, Ningxia- China Daily

Original title: Xi Jinping made important instructions on the gas explosion accident at the Fuyang BBQ restaurant in Xingqing District, Yinchuan City, Ningxia

It is required to do a good job in the treatment of the wounded and strengthen the safety supervision of key industries and key areas

Effectively guarantee the safety of people’s lives and property

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 22. At about 20:40 on June 21, a gas explosion occurred at the Fuyang BBQ restaurant in Xingqing District, Yinchuan City, Ningxia. As of now, the accident has caused 31 deaths and 7 injuries.

After the accident, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, attached great importance to it and issued important instructions. A gas explosion occurred at Fuyang BBQ Restaurant in Xingqing District, Yinchuan City, Ningxia, causing many casualties. It is necessary to do a good job in the treatment of the wounded and the comfort of the families of the casualties, find out the cause of the accident as soon as possible, and seriously investigate the responsibility according to law. It is currently the Dragon Boat Festival holiday. All regions and relevant departments must firmly establish the concept of safe development, adhere to the supremacy of the people and the supremacy of life, and use the sense of responsibility of “always rest assured” to implement the work in a down-to-earth manner, keep an eye on emerging hidden dangers, and comprehensively investigate risks. In the near future, relevant departments will carry out a special rectification of safety production risks, strengthen safety supervision in key industries and key areas, effectively prevent major and serious production safety accidents, and effectively protect the safety of people’s lives and property.

According to Xi Jinping’s instructions, the Ministry of Emergency Management, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, the National Health Commission, and the State Administration for Market Regulation have sent working groups to the scene to guide the treatment of the wounded and emergency response. Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and Yinchuan City have organized forces to do a good job in the aftermath. At present, medical treatment and investigation of the cause of the accident are in progress.

