On the afternoon of December 9 local time, President Xi Jinping met with Omani Deputy Prime Minister Prince Fahd in Riyadh.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Jingwen

Xinhua News Agency, Riyadh, December 9th (Reporter Hao Weiwei Wang Haizhou)On the afternoon of December 9 local time, President Xi Jinping met with Omani Deputy Prime Minister Prince Fahd in Riyadh.

Xi Jinping pointed out that the friendship between China and Arab states has a long history, and the Maritime Silk Road linked the two countries together. Under the new situation, China is willing to work with Afghanistan to consolidate mutual trust, deepen friendly cooperation, and promote new progress in China-Arab strategic partnership. It is hoped that Oman will continue to actively participate in the collective cooperation between China and Oman. Congratulations to Oman, who is about to assume the next rotating presidency of the GCC, and is willing to work with Oman to promote new progress in China-Arab and China-GCC relations.

Fahad said that the friendship between Oman and China has a long history. The Chinese people are friendly and kind people, and China is a country that loves and maintains peace. The Afghan side looks forward to further strengthening the relations between Afghanistan and China. The first China-Sea and China-Arabia summits held today are of great historical significance. The UAE is willing to work with China to promote greater development of China-Sea China and China-Arab relations.

Ding Xuexiang, Wang Yi, He Lifeng and others attended the meeting.

