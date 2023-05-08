Home » Xi urges modernization of Chinese industry using artificial intelligence
Xi urges modernization of Chinese industry using artificial intelligence

The participants of the Central Commission for Economic Affairs stressed that Beijing has to adjust its industrial policy for a new stage of development and prioritize industrial safety.

The Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, affirmed this Friday, during the meeting of the Central Commission for Economic Affairs, that Beijing has to accelerate the construction of a “holistic, advanced and safe” modern industrial system, reports Xinhua News.

According to Xi and other high-ranking Chinese officials, to do so, China has to use the opportunities offered by the new scientific-technical revolution, such as artificial intelligence, adapt to the requirements of harmonious coexistence between man and nature, maintain and strengthen the advantages of an industrial system, add global innovation factors efficiently, and drive comprehensive, intelligent and green industrial development.

“Acceleration in building a modern industrial system strengthened by the real economy is crucial to gaining the strategic initiative in future development and international competition,” Xi was quoted as saying by the South China Morning Post.

In addition, the Commission participants stressed that Beijing has to adjust its industrial policy for a new stage of development and prioritize industrial safety, and urged strengthening high-level design in areas of strategic importance, as well as political coordination and support. institution to entrepreneurs in the sector of scientific-technical innovations.

