Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou led a delegation to visit China in the afternoon of March 27 in the name of worshiping ancestors. When he arrived at the Shanghai airport, the Chinese side lowered the level of reception, and the report by the Chinese Communist Party’s official media Xinhua News Agency also completely ignored Ma Ying-jeou’s status as the outgoing head of state. At the same time, the CCP launched a united front offensive against Honduran students studying in Taiwan.

Before Ma Ying-jeou’s departure, Beijing announced that Ding Xuexiang, a state-level official and member of the Standing Committee, was expected to meet Ma Ying-jeou at the airport. In the end, the CCP officials who picked him up in Pudong were only vice-ministerial-level officials. There was no red carpet at the airport, and only airport minibuses were used. They picked up Ma Ying-jeou. Ma Ying-jeou also did not get the chance to be interviewed at the airport. On the same day, the Xinhua News Agency published a short report with only 97 characters in full. In the news, Ma Ying-jeou was mentioned twice, but he was not given any title, not even the word “Mr.” address him.

Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Jie appealed in the program “94 VIPs Complaints”, “We should not spend taxpayers’ money to support a former president who dare not even defend the dignity of the Republic of China, and follow the CCP to humiliate the Republic of China.”

Before Ma Ying-jeou left, it happened that Honduras announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Taiwan under the CCP’s silver bullet offensive. Therefore, the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation said that the severance of diplomatic relations is due to the incompetence of the government, and it also highlights the importance of normalizing cross-strait relations.

Huang Jie pointed out that the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation’s statement was inconsistent, “It is clear that it is going to worship the ancestors, but the content is “to mend the broken net” and “talk about unification”. If you read Ma Ying-jeou’s itinerary, you can see that he is mostly talking about” What does “anti-Japanese” have to do with “ancestor worship”? “

Wang Dan expressed doubts about Ma Ying-jeou’s trip. He posted on Facebook that China specially chose to use money to bribe Honduras to sever diplomatic relations with the Republic of China when President Tsai Ing-wen was about to visit abroad. This is the CCP’s malicious bullying of Taiwan. When the Republic of China is being bullied by the other side, how about going to the other side to give the other side a smile? It doesn’t make sense at all. Unless you really don’t care about the dignity of the Republic of China or the feelings of the people of Taiwan at all.

Wang Dan said that he is currently living in San Francisco, USA, and even the traditional Blue Camp supporters in the local Bay Area have publicly expressed their disappointment and dissatisfaction with Ma Ying-jeou’s current visit to China.

Radio Free Asia also reported that Clark Aoqi Wu, a PhD candidate in political science at the Catholic University of America, said that from the outside, the way China received Ma Ying-jeou, “whether intentional or not,” was rough and lacked due respect. Courtesy.

Clark Wu believes that the CCP still adopts both hard and soft tactics against Taiwan. The CCP actually looks down on the Kuomintang. The reason why it wins over the Kuomintang people is because the Kuomintang performed well in the nine-in-one election at the end of last year on the one hand, and on the other hand, it is spreading skeptical theories. Use some Kuomintang members to divide Taiwan society.

At the same time that Ma Ying-jeou went to the mainland to endorse the Beijing regime, the CCP continued to isolate Taiwan with a silver bullet offensive. Honduras announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Taiwan, causing 104 of the country’s foreign students in Taiwan to lose their scholarships. On the 27th, Mao Ning, spokesman of the Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told these Honduran students that China is willing to “accept them all” and become “their warm new home.”

