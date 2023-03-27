8
- Yuwen Vision: China-Russia Substantial Alliance Has Formed Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- Observe the three dimensions of the Xi-Pup meeting: strategic interests, body language and “messenger of peace” BBC
- [Russia-Uzbekistan War]Questioning China’s peace plan, Uzbekistan has not received a request for mediation or talks | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- Zelensky questioned China’s 12-point proposal for Russia-Ukraine truce 8world News, Lifestyle and Entertainment
- Hookup+｜To be the mainstay of world peace and stability, these words of Chairman Xi are to the point–Current Politics–People.cn politics.people.com.cn
- View full coverage on Google News