Renato Steffen scored three goals in a row in one half in the European Championship qualifier against Belarus, although he knows that he is not one of the best Swiss internationals. Why Steffen is as good as a gold foot.

Three goals within 25 minutes and in a single half: Renato Steffen after the European Championship qualifier against Belarus in Serbia. Laurent Gilliéron / Keystone

There stood Renato Steffen on Saturday evening in this empty stadium in Novi Sad. He had a ball under his arm, this ball with which he had achieved something historic, which was last achieved in 1960 by a Swiss national soccer player, Seppe Hügi, who was one of the “top top people” of his generation.