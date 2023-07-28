Home » 14 peaks over 8000 m: Kristin Harila breaks the speed record
14 peaks over 8000 m: Kristin Harila breaks the speed record

Kristin Harila has just signed a resounding achievement. The famous Norwegian mountaineer has just broken the record for the fastest ascent of the 14 highest peaks in the world, more than 8,000 meters, men and women combined. While the previous record was 6 months and 6 days, she smashed it with a phenomenal time of just 3 months and 1 day, or 92 days in all.

Kristin Harila’s 14 Summits

26 avril 2023 : Shishapangma, 8 027 m, Chine (Tibet) – (14e rang)
3 mai 2023 : Cho Oyu, 8188m, Nepal-Chine (Tibet) – (6e rang)
13 May 2023 : Makalu I, 8485m, Nepal – (5th rank)
18 mai 2023 : Kangchenjunga, 8586m, Nepal – (3e rang)
23 mai 2023 : Everest, 8848m, Nepal – (1er rang)
23 mai 2023 : Lhotse, 8516m, Nepal – (4e rang)
29 may 2023 : Dhaulagiri I, 8167m, Nepal – (7e rang)
5 mai 2023 : Annapurna I, 8091m, Nepal – (10e rang)
June 10, 2023 : Manaslu, 8163m, Nepal – (8e rang)
26 juin 2023 : Nanga Parbat, 8125m, Pakistan – (9e rang)
July 15, 2023: Gasherbrum II, 8034m, Pakistan – (13th rank)
18 juillet 2023 : Gasherbrum I, 8080m, Pakistan – (11e rang)
23 juillet 2023 : Broad Peak, 8051m, Pakistan – (12e rang)
July 27, 2023: K2, 8611m, Pakistan – (2nd row)

