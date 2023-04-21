2. Bundesliga: Hamburg city derby: fan marches reach the stadium

Status: 04/21/2023 5:21 p.m

In the evening, HSV receives FC St. Pauli in the Volksparkstadion in the 2nd Bundesliga. The police want to keep both fan camps separate with a large contingent.

There were two fan marches before the game. Around 4,000 FC St. Pauli supporters reached the stadium in the early evening after taking the train to Othmarschen together. Around 7,000 HSV fans also started their march in the afternoon, but started from Stellingen station. Pyrotechnics were used in both marches. The police wanted to use a large contingent to ensure that the groups did not meet. As usual, the game was rated as a high-risk game. The federal police and forces from other federal states support their Hamburg colleagues in the operation.

People’s Park Stadium is sold out

“HSV against St. Pauli – that’s always associated with emotions. Traditionally, the relationship between the fans is to be regarded as hostile. We have to be prepared for that,” police spokesman Holger Vehren told NDR 90.3. In addition, the game is taking place for the first time since the end of the pandemic in the Volkspark with a full house, which will also create a good atmosphere.

Color daubs and pedicure for Uwe-Seeler’s foot

There were smaller activities beforehand: the toes of the famous Uwe-Seeler foot were decorated with brown and white stickers in front of the Volksparkstadion. This was commented on on Twitter with the saying “Uwe was at the pedicure again tonight”. HSV fans spray-painted the Landungsbrücken U-Bahn and S-Bahn stations in their club colors of blue, white and black. In addition, a FC St. Pauli fan pub, the Jolly Roger directly at the Millerntor, was sprayed with butyric acid in the morning. The fire department removed them and the police are investigating.

S-Bahn traffic probably restored after the warning strike

The police and the S-Bahn are confident that the train warning strike in the morning will not affect fans’ arrival. An S-Bahn spokesman said NDR 90.3: “The derby on Friday evening is of course a high priority for the S-Bahn. We are confident that we can take the fans to the stadium and home as planned, and the special trains should also run .”

