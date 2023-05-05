21 games, three conferences – this is how the final day of the amateurs works

Status: 05/05/2023 2:17 p.m

Big stage for “little football”: The final day of the amateurs is coming up. In the first and at sportschau.de there are three conferences with a total of 21 games on Saturday, June 3rd.

Around seven hours of football live: For the eighth time, Erste will be broadcasting the final day of the amateurs on Saturday, June 3rd. There are 21 games on the program. The game will be played at four different kick-off times.

For the clubs, it’s not just about the coveted cup trophies of the respective national associations, the winners will also appear in the first round of the DFB Cup next season. All regional associations of the German Football Association (DFB) are there with their cup finals on the same day. In the Rhineland, TuS Immendorf even has a seventh division team.

Start in the first at 12.05 p.m

The broadcast on the first and in the live stream on sportschau.de starts at 12.05 p.m. The first eight games will then kick off at 12.15 p.m. The other kick-off times are 2:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. The games, which start at 4.45 p.m., will be decided directly on penalties in the event of a tie after 90 minutes without extra time. The moderator is Claus Lufen, Thomas Broich will be the expert on the sports show microphone.

Until 7 p.m., the first shows around seven hours of amateur football with a colorful mix of well-known traditional clubs and pure amateur duels. 16 of the 21 games will also be streamed live on sportschau.de in full length.

“The final day of the amateurs is the TV highlight in amateur football. As a nationwide event with live reporting from 21 different venues, the format can keep up with international sporting events in terms of production volume. I’m already really looking forward to the broadcast from hopefully well-attended stadiums.” , says Karl Valks, WDR sports director responsible for the sports show on the first.

64 teams start in the DFB Cup

64 teams are taking part in the first round of the 2023/2024 DFB Cup, which starts on August 11. 18 teams from the Bundesliga, 18 teams from the 2nd Bundesliga, the four best clubs in the 3rd division and the 21 state cup winners. The three largest state associations send two clubs into the race: Bavaria, Lower Saxony and Westphalia.

In Westphalia, the best Westphalian regional league team can compete in the DFB Cup, in Bavaria the strongest amateur team in the regional league, and in Lower Saxony there are even two state cup competitions – one for teams from the 3rd division and the regional league and one for all clubs up to the big league.

The fixtures of the final day in the overview:

Games at 12:15 p.m Mortgage Part venue Livestream Baden 1. CfR Pforzheim – FC-Astoria Walldorf Nottingen, Small Arena no Berlin TuS Makkabi – Sparta Lichtenberg Berlin, Mommsen Stadium and Brandenburg Energie Cottbus – FSV Luckenwalde Cottbus, Stadium of Friendship and Bremen FC Oberneuland – SG Aumund Vegesack Oberneuland, Marko-Mock-Arena and Hamburg TSV Sasel – FC Teutonia 05 Ottensen Hamburg, Hoheluft Stadium and Saxony-Anhalt FC Unity Wernigerode – 1890 Westerhausen/Hallescher FC Halberstadt, Friedensstadion and Schleswig-Holstein VfB Luebeck – SC Weiche Flensburg 08 Flensburg, Manfred Werner Stadium and Thuringia FC Carl Zeiss Jena – FSV Wacker Nordhausen still open and

Games at 2:15 p.m Mortgage Part venue Livestream Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Rostocker FC – FSV Unit 49 Ueckermunde Greifswald, Volksstadion and Middle Rhine 1. FC Duren – Viktoria Koln Cologne, Höhenberg sports park and Lower Saxony Atlas Delmenhorst – VfL Osnabruck Delmenhorst, municipal stadium and Rhineland TuS Immendorf – FC Rot-Weiss Koblenz Koblenz, Oberwerth stadium no South Baden FC 08 Villingen – SV Oberachern Emmendingen, Elz Stadium no southwest VfR Wormatia Worms – TSV Schott Mainz Pirmasens, Sports Park Husterhöhe no Westphalia SpVgg Erkenschwick – FC Gutersloh Hamm-Rhynern, Westfalia Sports Park and

Games at 4:15 p.m Mortgage Part venue Livestream Lower Rhine Rot-Weiss Essen – Rot-Weiss Oberhausen Essen, stadium on Hafenstrasse and Saarland 1. FC Saarbrücken – SV Elversberg Saarbruecken, Ludwigspark and Saxony Chemnitzer FC – Lokomotiv Leipzig/FSV Zwickau Chemnitz, stadium on Gellertstrasse and Württemberg Stuttgarter Kickers – TSG Balingen Stuttgart, stadium on the Waldau no