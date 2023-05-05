Home » 21 games, three conferences – this is how the final day of the amateurs works
Sports

21 games, three conferences – this is how the final day of the amateurs works

by admin
21 games, three conferences – this is how the final day of the amateurs works

Status: 05/05/2023 2:17 p.m

Big stage for “little football”: The final day of the amateurs is coming up. In the first and at sportschau.de there are three conferences with a total of 21 games on Saturday, June 3rd.

Around seven hours of football live: For the eighth time, Erste will be broadcasting the final day of the amateurs on Saturday, June 3rd. There are 21 games on the program. The game will be played at four different kick-off times.

For the clubs, it’s not just about the coveted cup trophies of the respective national associations, the winners will also appear in the first round of the DFB Cup next season. All regional associations of the German Football Association (DFB) are there with their cup finals on the same day. In the Rhineland, TuS Immendorf even has a seventh division team.

Start in the first at 12.05 p.m

The broadcast on the first and in the live stream on sportschau.de starts at 12.05 p.m. The first eight games will then kick off at 12.15 p.m. The other kick-off times are 2:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. The games, which start at 4.45 p.m., will be decided directly on penalties in the event of a tie after 90 minutes without extra time. The moderator is Claus Lufen, Thomas Broich will be the expert on the sports show microphone.

Until 7 p.m., the first shows around seven hours of amateur football with a colorful mix of well-known traditional clubs and pure amateur duels. 16 of the 21 games will also be streamed live on sportschau.de in full length.

See also  FC Bayern, Thomas Tuchel - "The coach makes a very confused impression"

“The final day of the amateurs is the TV highlight in amateur football. As a nationwide event with live reporting from 21 different venues, the format can keep up with international sporting events in terms of production volume. I’m already really looking forward to the broadcast from hopefully well-attended stadiums.” , says Karl Valks, WDR sports director responsible for the sports show on the first.

64 teams start in the DFB Cup

64 teams are taking part in the first round of the 2023/2024 DFB Cup, which starts on August 11. 18 teams from the Bundesliga, 18 teams from the 2nd Bundesliga, the four best clubs in the 3rd division and the 21 state cup winners. The three largest state associations send two clubs into the race: Bavaria, Lower Saxony and Westphalia.

In Westphalia, the best Westphalian regional league team can compete in the DFB Cup, in Bavaria the strongest amateur team in the regional league, and in Lower Saxony there are even two state cup competitions – one for teams from the 3rd division and the regional league and one for all clubs up to the big league.

The fixtures of the final day in the overview:

Games at 12:15 p.m
Mortgage Part venue Livestream

Baden

1. CfR Pforzheim – FC-Astoria Walldorf

Nottingen, Small Arena

no

Berlin

TuS Makkabi – Sparta Lichtenberg

Berlin, Mommsen Stadium

and

Brandenburg

Energie Cottbus – FSV Luckenwalde

Cottbus, Stadium of Friendship

and

Bremen

FC Oberneuland – SG Aumund Vegesack

Oberneuland, Marko-Mock-Arena

and

Hamburg

TSV Sasel – FC Teutonia 05 Ottensen

Hamburg, Hoheluft Stadium

and

Saxony-Anhalt

FC Unity Wernigerode – 1890 Westerhausen/Hallescher FC

Halberstadt, Friedensstadion

and

Schleswig-Holstein

VfB Luebeck – SC Weiche Flensburg 08

Flensburg, Manfred Werner Stadium

and

Thuringia

FC Carl Zeiss Jena – FSV Wacker Nordhausen

still open

and
See also  Thanks to Kracher von de Ligt: thin Bayern revenge against Freiburg
Games at 2:15 p.m
Mortgage Part venue Livestream

Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

Rostocker FC – FSV Unit 49 Ueckermunde

Greifswald, Volksstadion

and

Middle Rhine

1. FC Duren – Viktoria Koln

Cologne, Höhenberg sports park

and

Lower Saxony

Atlas Delmenhorst – VfL Osnabruck

Delmenhorst, municipal stadium

and

Rhineland

TuS Immendorf – FC Rot-Weiss Koblenz

Koblenz, Oberwerth stadium

no

South Baden

FC 08 Villingen – SV Oberachern

Emmendingen, Elz Stadium

no

southwest

VfR Wormatia Worms – TSV Schott Mainz

Pirmasens, Sports Park Husterhöhe

no

Westphalia

SpVgg Erkenschwick – FC Gutersloh

Hamm-Rhynern, Westfalia Sports Park

and
Games at 4:15 p.m
Mortgage Part venue Livestream

Lower Rhine

Rot-Weiss Essen – Rot-Weiss Oberhausen

Essen, stadium on Hafenstrasse

and

Saarland

1. FC Saarbrücken – SV Elversberg

Saarbruecken, Ludwigspark

and

Saxony

Chemnitzer FC – Lokomotiv Leipzig/FSV Zwickau

Chemnitz, stadium on Gellertstrasse

and

Württemberg

Stuttgarter Kickers – TSG Balingen

Stuttgart, stadium on the Waldau

no
Games at 4:45 p.m
Mortgage Part venue Livestream

Bayern

FV Illertissen – FC Ingolstadt 04

Illertissen, Vöhlin Stadium

and

Hesse

FSV Frankfurt – TSV Steinbach Haiger

Frankfurt, stadium on the Bornheimer Hang

and

You may also like

Fencing World Cup “Lion of Bonn” canceled due...

“Racquet of solidarity” signed by Pope Francis: bazaar...

NBA, Pedri and Eric Garcia of Barcelona in...

Scudetto Napoli: Careca, “You gave us a gift”...

Footballers from VfL Wolfsburg are in the Champions...

“Atomic Heart” has passed the verification of Steam...

«This Scudetto will unite us forever»- breaking latest...

Final sprint in the 3rd division: Dresden, Mannheim...

NBA playoff dispatches: Warriors even series with 27-point...

Volleyball, BR Volleys – Friedrichshafen: Berlin demonstration of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy