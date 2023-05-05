3rd league: MSV Duisburg also convinces against Aue – relegation mathematically secured

Status: 05/05/2023 8:51 p.m

After beating SpVgg Bayreuth 4-0, MSV Duisburg also celebrated a clear victory against Erzgebirge Aue.

The people from Meiderich prevailed 3-0 (1-0) on Friday evening in front of 11,999 spectators. In the table, Duisburg passed Aue and is in eleventh place with 45 points.

35th matchday

arrow right

MSV coach Torsten Ziegner changed the starting XI to four positions after the 4-0 win in Bayreuth: Marvin Senger, Kolja Pusch, Caspar Jander and Alaa Bakir started for Leroy Kwadwo, Niclas Stierlin, Marvin Knoll and Marvin Ajani, who was suspended.

Girth heads Duisburg into the lead

After just three minutes, the MSV fans were already celebrating the goal, but Joshua Bitter’s supposed opening goal was ruled out because Benjamin Girth was offside. The home side had the next significant chance again: after a corner, Aues keeper Martin Männel just scraped a header from Marlon Frey (20th) off the goal line.

Shortly thereafter, the more active Duisburgers deservedly took the lead. The unchallenged Bitter crossed from the right half field to Girth (23rd), who headed against Männel’s running direction. MSV then kept up the pressure and kept hitting crosses into the penalty area, but it wasn’t dangerous on either side until the half-time break.

The only drop of bitterness for Duisburg at the break: central defender Marvin Senger (45th) had to be replaced injured, and Kwadwo came on for him.

MSV follows up after the break

In the second half, too, the zebras set the tone. Niklas Kölle (47′) failed from an acute angle at Männel, Bitter (51′) tipped the ball just past the right post.

Finally, MSV managed a double strike within three minutes – with two dream goals. First, Kölle (62′) got a long ball from Bakir and put it artistically in the far corner with a direct acceptance. Then Pusch (65th) hammered the ball from 20 meters exactly into the corner, also based on Bakir’s template.

MSV continues next Friday (7 p.m.) with an away game at FC Ingolstadt. In the last two games of the season, Meiderich will play against 1. FC Saarbrücken (May 21) and at Waldhof Mannheim (May 27).