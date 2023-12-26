$5 bet to collect $489,383 won with Christian McCaffrey touchdown

A Christmas Miracle: Bettor Wins $489K on a $5 Bet in NFL Game

Monday night football became a magical Christmas for one lucky bettor who won big during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens. The bettor, who placed a $5 bet, walked away with a whopping $489,383.01 after successfully predicting that San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey would score a touchdown during the game.

The bettor’s win was the result of a 14-leg anytime touchdown parlay, which included touchdown propositions for various players such as Najee Harris, Gabriel Davis, DK Metcalf, Jerome Ford, and others. It all came down to McCaffrey scoring a touchdown for the bet to be complete, and he delivered with a 9-yard run in the second quarter.

The bettor’s reaction to McCaffrey’s touchdown was captured on video and shared by DraftKings Sportsbook, the online platform where the bet was placed. The video showed the bettor dressed as Santa Claus, celebrating the win as the final proposition was completed.

DraftKings also highlighted the massive winnings, comparing the $489,383.01 payout to the season salary of 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, which is around $870,000.

This incredible win is a reminder that in the world of sports betting, anything can happen, especially on a special night like Christmas.

