A 15-year-old boy has a “swordsman” dream

Selected for national training team

dream of going to brazil for world championships

Huasheng Online, February 19th, is a bit different from the cold-faced swordsman in the film and television drama. The 15-year-old shy boy with a rose-red mask and an epee smiles slightly, which makes people feel a little sweet. On February 19, the three-day 2023 Hunan Youth Fencing Open ended. Among more than 300 local “swordsmen”, Wang Yunxiang is the only player who has been selected for the national training team. He is also the gold medal winner of the U14 men’s epee individual event in the youth group fencing competition of the 2022 Hunan Provincial Games. The mask made him stand out among the male players. “I have been using a white mask before, but later I wanted to try a newer color, so I chose a rose red mask and have been wearing it for two years.”

A skinny boy 5 years ago, his epee talent was not outstanding

In 2018, under the influence of his classmates, the thin Wang Yunxiang became very interested in epee. “Epee requires the thinking of a strategist and cultivates people’s ability to think about problems from a global perspective. This is the reason why I chose this project.”

Epee has relatively strict height requirements. In the Hunan Zhenxiang Youth Fencing Club, Li Chongfu, Wang Yunxiang’s coach, never expected that this young man who was only 1.4 meters tall and not outstanding in all aspects would be able to practice well in the future. score.

That year, Wang Yunxiang, who had not practiced epee for a long time, ranked among the top eight in a national fencing competition. It was this opportunity that gave him confidence. “Compared with players who are superior in terms of weight and height, I can be more flexible in tactics and tactics.” In many competitions, Wang Yunxiang chased after falling behind and defeated his opponents. mentality.

In 2021, he won the fifth place in the National Middle School Students Fencing Championship and was selected into the National Fencing Training Team. Wang Yunxiang ushered in a fruitful year. “Athletes of the right age are selected into the training team through the competition points ranking. Affected by the epidemic, many competitions will be suspended in 2022, which also affects my points ranking, but as long as there is an opportunity, I want to seize it.”

In the future, I will focus on my studies and take fencing as a hobby

During five years of daily practice, Wang Yunxiang’s height has grown to 1.82 meters. He is currently studying in the Second Affiliated Middle School of Central South University and is about to usher in the senior high school entrance examination. “I want to be admitted to the four famous schools. In the future, I will still focus on my studies and stick to this sport as an amateur fencing enthusiast.” The time is tight, and I can only catch the weekend training. “For all sports, the same ‘skill’ is persistence.” He always remembers a sentence said by the enlightenment coach, “If you can’t win, you will consume others.”

In 2023, the Hunan Youth Fencing Open will be certified as a B-level event by the China Fencing Association. More than 3,500 “swordsmen” from all over the country will gather in Changsha. Wang Yunxiang participated in the U16 men’s epee and men’s epee open competitions, and won third and fifth place respectively.

Next, there is the 2023 National Middle School Fencing Championships waiting for him. “If you enter the top three, you will have the opportunity to represent your country in the World Middle School Fencing Championships in Brazil. I hope to win this opportunity for myself.”

■All media reporter Ye Zhu