Acqua S.Bernardo Cantù dominates the field of Tramec Cento

Acqua S.Bernardo Cantù risks in the final but still manages to snatch the victory at Tramec Cento’s home.

80-87 the final, the hosts find the strength to recover from -17 at the beginning of the last quarter, but are unable to complete the comeback.

Cantù has 4 athletes in double figures led by Baldi Rossi’s 17 points (4/6 from three), 15 each for Stefanelli (3 assists, 6 fouls conceded) and Nikolic (4 rebounds and 6 fouls conceded).

Per Cento, Mussini has 18 with 4 assists and 6 fouls suffered, while Kuuba puts in 17 (7/8 FG) with 5 rebounds.