Acqua S.Bernardo Cantù dominates the field of Tramec Cento

Acqua S.Bernardo Cantù dominates the field of Tramec Cento

Acqua S.Bernardo Cantù risks in the final but still manages to snatch the victory at Tramec Cento’s home.

80-87 the final, the hosts find the strength to recover from -17 at the beginning of the last quarter, but are unable to complete the comeback.

Cantù has 4 athletes in double figures led by Baldi Rossi’s 17 points (4/6 from three), 15 each for Stefanelli (3 assists, 6 fouls conceded) and Nikolic (4 rebounds and 6 fouls conceded).

Per Cento, Mussini has 18 with 4 assists and 6 fouls suffered, while Kuuba puts in 17 (7/8 FG) with 5 rebounds.

