Original title: Adams scored 35 points, Zhao Jiayi 27+7, Qingdao lost to Fujian and suffered a 3-game losing streak

At 19:35 on March 22, Beijing time, the CBA regular season continued, and the Fujian men’s basketball team faced the Qingdao men’s basketball team at home. In the end, Fujian defeated Qingdao 95-86, and Qingdao suffered a 3-game losing streak.

Data from both parties:

Qingdao: Reese 9 points, Zhao Jiayi 27 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals, Wang Ruize 14 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists, Yang Jinmeng 7 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, German 25 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals, Ji Zhuo 3 points and 5 plate

Fujian: Zhang Yongpeng 8 points and 7 rebounds, Li Yiyang 12 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists and 5 steals, Tian Guisen 5 points, Adams 35 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals, Chen Linjian 8 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals, Li Jianghuai 7 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists , Meck 16 points and 8 rebounds, Zhang Xu 4 points

The two teams played against each other once this season. The Qingdao team beat Fujian. The Qingdao team currently ranks 13th with 16 wins and 21 losses. In the last round, Qingdao lost to Tianjin and suffered a two-game losing streak. Fujian defeated Ningbo in the last round. Fujian and Qingdao have played against each other 31 times in history. The Fujian team has 17 wins and 14 losses. The two teams have played against each other once this season, and the Fujian team has 0 wins and 1 loss.

In the first quarter of the game, Zhang Yongpeng scored 4 points in a row, Reese scored a layup, Adams chased and scored a three-pointer, Tian Guisen hit the ground and went up, and Fujian started with a 13-2 shock wave. Germaine scored 5 points from a sudden outside shot, Adams made a strong 2+1, and the foreign players of the two sides played against each other. Chen Linjian stole the ball and counterattacked. After the first quarter, Fujian led Qingdao 25-16.

In the second quarter of the game, Wang Ruize scored a tip-up, Meke made a high jumper, Li Yiyang made a counterattack with a steal, Meke made an alley-oop dunk, Germain made an empty basket with a steal, Yang Jinmeng stepped back and made a mid-range shot, and Meke made consecutive shots Scored 6 points with a penalty, Wang Ruize and Zhao Jiayi hit three-pointers one after another, Li Yiyang scored a three-pointer from the outside, the second quarter ended, Fujian 51-33 Qingdao.

In the third quarter, Reese scored a three-pointer, Meck made a dunk, Zhao Jiayi scored a layup, Reese made an empty basket, and Adams made a three-pointer at the buzzer. , Qingdao was a little closer to the score, but as time went by, the game gradually lost its suspense. In the end, Fujian beat Qingdao 95-86.

Fujian: Zhang Yongpeng, Li Yiyang, Adams, Tian Guisen, Chen Linjian

Qingdao: Reese, Zhao Jiayi, Wang Hong, Wang Ruize, Yang Jinmeng

(baozhizhu)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: