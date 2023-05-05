After a fan scandal in Zwickau: DFB evaluates the canceled game 2-0 for Essen

Status: 05/03/2023 3:18 p.m

FSV Zwickau accepted the penalty from the DFB after attacking the referee in the game against Rot-Weiss Essen. Relegation is thus a long way off for the West Saxons.

FSV Zwickau has more than one leg in the regional league. As expected, the game against Rot-Weiss Essen, which was still outstanding on points, was scored 0:2 against FSV. This was decided by the sports court of the German Football Association (DFB) on Tuesday (May 2nd, 2023). On Wednesday (May 3rd, 2023) the West Saxons let the deadline for an objection against the judgment expire and thus accepted the decision.

The encounter was in Halftime at 1:1 by referee Nicolas Winter after a beer was thrown in his face by a Zwickau spectator while walking into the dressing room. Assistant referee Felix Grund was also partially hit on his jersey.

FSV responsible for security in the stadium

“According to the applicable legal and procedural rules of the DFB, the game for FSV Zwickau is to be considered lost with 0: 2. On the one hand, FSV Zwickau should have protected the referee better on the way to the dressing room. On the other hand, the club is also responsible for his spectators and to attribute the culpability of the supporters to the club,” said Georg Schierholz, deputy chairman of the DFB sports court. Zwickau can appeal the decision within 24 hours.

The cause of the incident is a sponsor of the club, who used to be a member of the Executive Committee of the FSV. In a newspaper interview shortly afterwards, he blamed the referee for his actions.

High fine threatened

The DFB sports court will decide separately on possible sanctions against FSV because of the incident that caused the game to be abandoned after the DFB control committee has brought charges. Zwickau faces a fine of up to 100,000 euros. The association had already announced that it would take recourse against those responsible for the action.

Zwickau practically relegated

The judgment of the sports court is another setback for Zwickau in the relegation battle. The West Saxons are four games before the end of the season on the last place in the table and are seven points behind the saving bank. On Sunday, the FSV had a bitter one 3:4 defeat against VfL Osnabrück had to take it, but was also unlucky in view of two disputed referee decisions.

