after six days of suspension for his escapade in Saudi Arabia, Messi returns to PSG

Lionel Messi in training, at the Parc des Princes, February 24, 2023. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

On the seventh day, after his undeclared trip to Saudi Arabia on a training day, Lionel Messi is back. Paris Saint-Germain announced on Monday May 8 that the Argentine world champion was “back to training”the day after the victory of his teammates in Troyes (3-1).

Suspended by his club last week, after evading training – compulsory – a day after the defeat of PSG against Lorient (1-3), to go to Saudi Arabia to respect a commercial commitment, the number 30 Argentinian joined the Camp des Loges grounds on Monday. On the program: an individual session – his partners taking advantage of a day off – before returning to the group on Tuesday.

⚽️🔛 Leo Messi back in training this Monday morning. https://t.co/VkGGN3G8OI — PSG_inside (@Paris Saint-Germain)

If several media have announced that the “Pulga” (“the chip”) had been suspended for two weeks by the management of the capital club, its sidelining will finally have lasted six days. Lionel Messi has meanwhile publicly apologized. ” I apologize to my teammates and await the club’s decision. I apologize to my partners and the club., he insisted in a short video posted Friday on Instagram. After his trip to Saudi Arabia as part of his remunerative tourism ambassador contract there, the player pleaded the error, and assured that he thought Monday would have been without training.

Obviously eager not to prolong the controversy, the Parisian leaders have chosen to reincorporate the sevenfold Ballon d’Or into the workforce, on the verge of a new title of champion of France – PSG are six points ahead of Lens ( 2e) four days before the end of the season. Without communicating further. “I give you the same answer as before the match: it’s an internal matter, I have no comment to make on Leo”Parisian coach Christophe Galtier said on Sunday.

Two years after joining the banks of the Seine, then arousing incredible fervor, Lionel Messi, 35, is coming to the end of his contract with the capital club at the end of the season. And if discussions have been initiated during the season with a view to a possible extension, the trend is more and more for the departure of the one who, in two years in the blue and red jersey, has not left his mark on the PSG. He remains, a priori, three meetings, starting with the reception of Ajaccion, Saturday (9 p.m.), to complete his adventure in Paris.