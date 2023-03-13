The Norwegian biathlete and already certain winner of the overall World Cup ranking, Johannes Thingnes Bö, will take part in the final races of the home WC in Oslo, just like his brother Tarjei. The siblings, who tested positive for the coronavirus at the beginning of March in Nové Město in Moravia and missed last week’s event in Östersund, Sweden, are already fit before the last part of this season. This was reported by the DPA agency.

