Home Sports After the coronavirus, the Bö brothers will take part in the final biathlon WC races in Oslo
Sports

After the coronavirus, the Bö brothers will take part in the final biathlon WC races in Oslo

by admin

The Norwegian biathlete and already certain winner of the overall World Cup ranking, Johannes Thingnes Bö, will take part in the final races of the home WC in Oslo, just like his brother Tarjei. The siblings, who tested positive for the coronavirus at the beginning of March in Nové Město in Moravia and missed last week’s event in Östersund, Sweden, are already fit before the last part of this season. This was reported by the DPA agency.

See also  The Imoco of records against the Serbs of Zok Coach Santarelli: "We will express ourselves better"

You may also like

According to the referee’s commission, the Brno footballers...

This is how Gulnara Karimova, the daughter of...

Cycling: Tour de France 2024 with a special...

Inter, Luaku and Barella already in the Champions...

Champions: Guardiola, tomorrow with Leipzig it’s all about...

«Torino deserves 7+. I expect Juric to stay...

Shiffrin has found a new head coach

March Madness Men’s Bracket predictions, potential upsets, top...

Márquez warns: “We are not so bad”

A weekly newsletter dedicated to the Olympic and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy