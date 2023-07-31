American Club Makes Bid to Sign Kylian Mbappé, Challenging Real Madrid and Liverpool

Title: Kylian Mbappé’s Future Hangs in the Balance as Clubs Line Up for His Signature

Subtitle: Real Madrid and Liverpool face new Premier League competition for the French star’s signing

It appears increasingly likely that Kylian Mbappé, the talented French striker, will bid farewell to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the near future. Whether it happens this summer or when his contract expires in winter, Mbappé’s departure from PSG would leave the club empty-handed. This development has driven the Ligue 1 champions to seriously consider the offers coming their way.

While Real Madrid, Saudi Arabia, and Liverpool have emerged as potential destinations for the World Cup-winning forward from Russia 2018, a recent report suggests that another Premier League club is also evaluating the situation. According to London-based newspaper ‘The Independent,’ American co-owner Todd Boehly is spearheading efforts to put forth a compelling package in order to outshine competitors like Real Madrid, Liverpool, FC Barcelona, and Saudi Arabia in the race to sign Mbappé.

Interestingly, PSG is already growing pessimistic about Mbappé’s future with the club. They suspect that he has already engaged in negotiations with Real Madrid, suggesting a possible move to the Spanish capital for free during the upcoming winter transfer market.

Despite serious interest from various top clubs, Saudi Pro League’s Al-Hilal made an official bid for Mbappé. However, reports imply that PSG refused to entertain their contract offer, possibly aiming to impede any potential deal.

As the saga surrounding Mbappé’s future unfolds, it is clear that PSG is bracing for life without their star forward. While Real Madrid and Liverpool have dominated the rumors, this newfound interest from a Premier League competitor signals the growing competition in the race to secure the Frenchman’s signature. PSG will undoubtedly face a tough battle to retain their superstar or secure a suitable deal should they opt to part ways with Mbappé.