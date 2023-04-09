Home Sports Andy Robertson: PGMOL to investigate potential elbow by official on Liverpool defender
Sports

Andy Robertson: PGMOL to investigate potential elbow by official on Liverpool defender

by admin
Andy Robertson: PGMOL to investigate potential elbow by official on Liverpool defender
Andy Robertson was shown a yellow card for dissent after his clash with the official

Refereeing body PGMOL will investigate after Liverpool’s Andy Robertson appeared to be elbowed in the chin by assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis.

Robertson approached the official angrily at the end of the first half against Arsenal and appeared to shove him as he passed, with Hatzidakis raising an elbow which hit Robertson.

The Scot reacted furiously and, along with several team-mates, approached referee Paul Tierney, who booked 29-year-old Robertson.

The Anfield game ended 2-2 with Liverpool coming from 2-0 down to draw with the league leaders.

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton was watching the game for BBC Radio 5 Live and thinks Hatzidakis should be punished.

“I really don’t know what he was thinking. As far as I can see, he has to be banned,” said Sutton.”He will have to sit out a number of games. I can’t remember another incident like this. Where is the precedent for these things?”

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane called the Reds player a “big baby” for his reaction.

“Robertson should be more worried about his defending,” said Keane. “Just get on with the game. He grabs the linesman first.”

Robertson could be in trouble if the incident is investigated further. Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic is currently serving an eight-game ban for pushing referee Chris Kavanagh in their FA Cup loss at Manchester United on 19 March.

Sutton added: “A big debating point was Mitrovic and the eight-game ban and the FA want him banned for more but you can’t have assistants throwing elbows. What should the punishment be?”

See also  Lauria and the goals scored by the Dolomites. "There is really no way to be put in like this ..."

PGMOL’s statement said it was “aware of an incident involving assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at half-time during the Liverpool v Arsenal fixture at Anfield”, adding that it would “review the matter in full”.

How to follow Liverpool on the BBC bannerLiverpool banner footer

You may also like

Schalke loses, Hoffenheim with a third win in...

Summary, goals and highlights of Numancia (0-0) Barça...

Eye-catching debut in the playoffs!Cui Yongxi scored 20+4...

Turbulent final phase: Regensburg saves a point against...

Esport – Valorant: Karmine Corp qualified for Game...

Liverpool – Arsenal: Linesman elbows Robertson for a...

Wang Zhelin 33+12 Melo 25+6+11 Shanghai beat Jiangsu...

Premier League: Liverpool FC with Klopp 2-2 against...

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Gujarat Titans...

Victory in Bochum: Stuttgart draws hope again under...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy