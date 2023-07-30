Another cup mishap at Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team are simply unlucky with their Formula 1 trophies at the moment. A week after the mishap with Verstappen’s broken winner’s trophy from the Hungarian race, one of the Red Bull trophies from the Belgian Grand Prix was also damaged on Sunday.

During the celebrations for the double success of the racing team in Spa-Francorchamps, a falling sign knocked over the trophy. “It’s broken again, the trophy is broken again,” shouted Verstappen on a team video.

This time, however, it was probably the trophy for the victorious constructor in the Belgium race. Team members had knocked over a small scoreboard while fleeing a champagne shower at the team photo. The board then buried the trophy under itself.

In the previous week, Verstappen’s porcelain vase from the victory in Budapest fell off the top step of the podium when McLaren driver Lando Norris cheered too vigorously with his champagne bottle. The trophy was visibly damaged. The manufacturer, Porzellanmanufaktur Herend, then announced that it would be supplying the Dutchman with a replacement for the trophy, which cost more than 30,000 euros, in a few weeks.

