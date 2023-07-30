Home » Another cup mishap at Red Bull Racing
Sports

Another cup mishap at Red Bull Racing

by admin
Another cup mishap at Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team are simply unlucky with their Formula 1 trophies at the moment. A week after the mishap with Verstappen’s broken winner’s trophy from the Hungarian race, one of the Red Bull trophies from the Belgian Grand Prix was also damaged on Sunday.

During the celebrations for the double success of the racing team in Spa-Francorchamps, a falling sign knocked over the trophy. “It’s broken again, the trophy is broken again,” shouted Verstappen on a team video.

This time, however, it was probably the trophy for the victorious constructor in the Belgium race. Team members had knocked over a small scoreboard while fleeing a champagne shower at the team photo. The board then buried the trophy under itself.

In the previous week, Verstappen’s porcelain vase from the victory in Budapest fell off the top step of the podium when McLaren driver Lando Norris cheered too vigorously with his champagne bottle. The trophy was visibly damaged. The manufacturer, Porzellanmanufaktur Herend, then announced that it would be supplying the Dutchman with a replacement for the trophy, which cost more than 30,000 euros, in a few weeks.

See also  The Falco goes to Aek's home. Play-in hypothesis with Lavio or Jda

You may also like

Cook Out 400 live updates: Stage 3 in...

FC Barcelona | What Dembélé said about his...

behind the “locomotives” Léon Marchand and Maxime Grousset,...

Émile Rousseaux, coach of the France team, qualified...

Record? Unbelievably unexpected! Macík fulfilled his tattooed motto

Raúl Jiménez Makes Debut with Fulham in Friendly...

Belgian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen extends title lead...

Games on Monday at a glance

Allan Saint-Maximin: Winger leaves Newcastle for Saudi Arabian...

Belgian Grand Prix: ‘Cheeky’ Max Verstappen toys with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy