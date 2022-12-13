First semifinal without history: the 7 times Ballon d’Or scores the 1-0, then the double from Julian Alvarez. Sunday challenge for the Cup against the winner of France-Morocco. The formation of coach Dalic never in the game.
Messi’s genius, Alvarez’s sense of goal: Argentina crashes Croatia and qualifies for the World Cup final. On Sunday, in the same stadium as today’s match, they will face the winner of France-Morocco. After twenty minutes at a slow pace and without emotion, Scaloni’s team took control of the match, finding the depth in which to exalt their forwards. And Croatia fell apart denoting the already known offensive limits, but also some defensive uncertainty. Messi broke the deadlock from a penalty won by Alvarez, who then scored twice. And in the final, Paulo Dybala was also seen on the pitch.
FIRST HALF
—
Compared to the expected formations, there is only one novelty in Argentina: Di Maria out, evidently not yet in the best physical conditions, and Paredes in, who is placed in midfield with Enzo Fernandez. The beginning of the match is characterized by a slow pace, the two teams are more careful not to make mistakes than to worry the opponent. Croatia tried to take control of the game and their phrasing looked better, but the only conclusion was a high header from Lovren after sixteen minutes. Fear for Messi who stops in midfield in the 20th minute, touches the flexor of his left leg, shakes his head, chats with Scaloni, puts his hands on his face and walks on the field for about a minute, perhaps to better assess the situation. The Argentine fans soon found their smiles again, because shortly after Messi started running again, made a nice throw and reassured everyone about his conditions. A shot by Enzo Fernandez deflected diving by Livakovic signaled Argentina’s entry into the game, which fine-tuned the times and executions of the counterattacks. On 28′ Modric sprints fifty meters to head in his own area, but then Seleccion unlocks the game. Fernandez launches for Alvarez, good at exploiting the wrong disposition of the two central defenders (too much space between Gvardiol and Lovren who also keeps the opponent’s centre-forward in play who runs away behind him) and lobs to overcome Livakovic who landslides on him. Orsato whistles the penalty which in the 34th minute Messi converts with a high and violent conclusion. The Italian referee expels Mario Mandzukic, one of Dalic’s collaborators, for protests. Croatia unpredictably fell apart and five minutes later they doubled their lead: Brozovic’s cross was rejected, the ball went forward towards Alvarez who starts from his own half, was not challenged by anyone until he entered the area, where he won two rebounds with Juranovic and Sosa and beats Livakovic with a touch of the right. Before the break Messi lets loose with some dribbling and a ball defense lesson.
SECOND HALF
—
Dalic immediately tries to change something by inserting Orsic and Vlasic instead of Sosa and Pasalic. Then, after just five minutes, the Croatian coach recalls Brozovic by inserting Petkovic. But he commands Argentina which is always very dangerous when it can go wild in speed in the spaces. In the 13th minute Livakovic rejected a close shot from Messi, served by Fernandez. Scaloni replaces Paredes with Lisandro Martinez. And in the 24th minute everyone stood up for Messi’s celestial play, who got Gvardiol drunk and with his right foot supported the most comfortable of assists to Alvarez: 3-0 and game over. A free kick from Perisic doesn’t scare Emiliano Martinez. In the final there is also room for Paulo Dybala, who replaces Alvarez, and for Palacios, who replaces De Paul. In Croatia, however, Livaja enters and Kramaric leaves. Ten minutes from the end Balic gives the catwalk to Luka Modric, who ends his experience with the national team in Qatar. Mac Allister sends out just on the fly after a nice touch from Dybala. In the 40th minute, from a corner, Perisic jumped, but Lovren missed a meter from goal. Scaloni saves Mac Allister and Molina from the last few minutes by giving Correa and Foyth satisfaction. And after five minutes of added time Argentina’s party can begin: Selecciòn is in the final.
December 13, 2022 (change December 13, 2022 | 22:33)
