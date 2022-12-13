Messi’s genius, Alvarez’s sense of goal: Argentina crashes Croatia and qualifies for the World Cup final. On Sunday, in the same stadium as today’s match, they will face the winner of France-Morocco. After twenty minutes at a slow pace and without emotion, Scaloni’s team took control of the match, finding the depth in which to exalt their forwards. And Croatia fell apart denoting the already known offensive limits, but also some defensive uncertainty. Messi broke the deadlock from a penalty won by Alvarez, who then scored twice. And in the final, Paulo Dybala was also seen on the pitch.

FIRST HALF

—

Compared to the expected formations, there is only one novelty in Argentina: Di Maria out, evidently not yet in the best physical conditions, and Paredes in, who is placed in midfield with Enzo Fernandez. The beginning of the match is characterized by a slow pace, the two teams are more careful not to make mistakes than to worry the opponent. Croatia tried to take control of the game and their phrasing looked better, but the only conclusion was a high header from Lovren after sixteen minutes. Fear for Messi who stops in midfield in the 20th minute, touches the flexor of his left leg, shakes his head, chats with Scaloni, puts his hands on his face and walks on the field for about a minute, perhaps to better assess the situation. The Argentine fans soon found their smiles again, because shortly after Messi started running again, made a nice throw and reassured everyone about his conditions. A shot by Enzo Fernandez deflected diving by Livakovic signaled Argentina’s entry into the game, which fine-tuned the times and executions of the counterattacks. On 28′ Modric sprints fifty meters to head in his own area, but then Seleccion unlocks the game. Fernandez launches for Alvarez, good at exploiting the wrong disposition of the two central defenders (too much space between Gvardiol and Lovren who also keeps the opponent’s centre-forward in play who runs away behind him) and lobs to overcome Livakovic who landslides on him. Orsato whistles the penalty which in the 34th minute Messi converts with a high and violent conclusion. The Italian referee expels Mario Mandzukic, one of Dalic’s collaborators, for protests. Croatia unpredictably fell apart and five minutes later they doubled their lead: Brozovic’s cross was rejected, the ball went forward towards Alvarez who starts from his own half, was not challenged by anyone until he entered the area, where he won two rebounds with Juranovic and Sosa and beats Livakovic with a touch of the right. Before the break Messi lets loose with some dribbling and a ball defense lesson.