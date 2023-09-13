Argentina wins against Bolivia without Messi

World champion Argentina also won the second game in the South American World Cup qualifiers without Lionel Messi. The “Albiceleste” won 3-0 (2-0) near La Paz against Bolivia, coached by Argentinian Gustavo Costas, on Tuesday (local time).

The goals were scored by Enzo Fernandez in the 31st minute, Nicolas Tagliafico (41st) and Nicolas Gonzalez (83rd). Veteran Angel Di Maria prepared the first two goals. Bolivia’s Roberto Fernandez was excluded after a foul (39′). Messi was rested and watched the safe victory from the bench.

