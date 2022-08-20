Home Sports Arteta: Jesus is already one of the leaders, Arsenal must be the best – yqqlm
Sports

Arteta: Jesus is already one of the leaders, Arsenal must be the best – yqqlm

by admin

Arteta: Jesus is already one of the leaders Arsenal must be the best

Arteta: Jesus is already one of the leaders Arsenal must be the best

Live it on August 20th Arsenal coach Arteta has been coaching the team for two years and eight months, and he has the full support of the club. In the new season, his efforts have paid off, and the team has achieved two consecutive victories, showing a good momentum. In an interview with Sky Sports, Arteta discussed new signing Jesus and a number of other topics.

Arteta said: “Jesus’ winning mentality was one of the main reasons we signed him. Obviously, we know what kind of player he is and what he can bring to the team. He has won everything, he knows what to expect from himself and what it takes to win.”

“Obviously we’re going to change the role of Jesus and what he’s going to do for this club, and now he’s one of the leaders. Jesus is a natural leader, but he’s also a leader. A guy who is ready. I think at the stage of his career he can do what we ask him to do.”

“Jesus needs to be a regular and a leader, obviously he has played a lot of games in the Premier League. However, he hasn’t started a lot as a starter, especially in the last two years. He really wants to be the team. He wants to feel like a player who really plays a big role in his career, and this is the next phase of his career.”

See also  Shanghai media: Chinese football is worried about the next 20 years, what should we do in the next four years? _Li Tie

“We gave Odegaard the armband because of what he’s done since he joined Arsenal 18 months ago and because of the way others see him, the way he respects him, the way he appreciates. There are the values ​​he represents and the way he represents this club.”

“Odegaard is a very good player, he wants to play the way we want, he is so eager to make this club a success.”

“Arsenal has to be the best, that’s what we’re fighting for every day. You have to win titles, you have to play your best game every day, make people support you and be proud of you, that’s what we aim for. “

(two monsters)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Elections, from Putin to China: here are the...

Rezvani Tank, the 1300 hp SUV with armored...

The Badminton World Championship is about to start....

La Strambinese begins Goal to save himself again

Swimming, blue trio at the European Championships: gold...

Salah: The draw in the first two rounds...

Paltrinieri d’oro, Acerenza silver: blue double in the...

Zhai Xiaochuan: Zeng Fanbo has a higher starting...

The eporediese Berti changes Go to the ambitious...

Study abroad for Fenerbahce, and join Vargas to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy