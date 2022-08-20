Arteta: Jesus is already one of the leaders Arsenal must be the best

Live it on August 20th Arsenal coach Arteta has been coaching the team for two years and eight months, and he has the full support of the club. In the new season, his efforts have paid off, and the team has achieved two consecutive victories, showing a good momentum. In an interview with Sky Sports, Arteta discussed new signing Jesus and a number of other topics.

Arteta said: “Jesus’ winning mentality was one of the main reasons we signed him. Obviously, we know what kind of player he is and what he can bring to the team. He has won everything, he knows what to expect from himself and what it takes to win.”

“Obviously we’re going to change the role of Jesus and what he’s going to do for this club, and now he’s one of the leaders. Jesus is a natural leader, but he’s also a leader. A guy who is ready. I think at the stage of his career he can do what we ask him to do.”

“Jesus needs to be a regular and a leader, obviously he has played a lot of games in the Premier League. However, he hasn’t started a lot as a starter, especially in the last two years. He really wants to be the team. He wants to feel like a player who really plays a big role in his career, and this is the next phase of his career.”

“We gave Odegaard the armband because of what he’s done since he joined Arsenal 18 months ago and because of the way others see him, the way he respects him, the way he appreciates. There are the values ​​he represents and the way he represents this club.”

“Odegaard is a very good player, he wants to play the way we want, he is so eager to make this club a success.”

“Arsenal has to be the best, that’s what we’re fighting for every day. You have to win titles, you have to play your best game every day, make people support you and be proud of you, that’s what we aim for. “

