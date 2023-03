In the last competition at the snowboard and freestyle world championships in Bakuriani, Austria won a medal. Freeskier Lukas Müllauer took silver in the Big Air competition on Saturday. The 25-year-old from Salzburg, who won the qualification, finished second, 3.25 points behind Troy Podmilsak (USA). Third place went to the Norwegian Birk Ruud. It was the first medal at a major event for the ÖSV freeskiers.

