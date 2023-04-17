ATP Tournament Munich | Monteiro – Hanfmann now in the live stream

Yannick Hanfmann

The 31-year-old from Karlsruhe has been part of the tennis establishment for years, but has only won smaller tournaments so far. The right-hander, who plays with the handicap of being hard of hearing, made it to the finals at the ATP tournaments in Kitzbühel (2020) and Gstaad (2017). Hanfmann made his first major breakthrough on the ATP World Tour by qualifying for the quarterfinals at the BMW Open 2017. His greatest success at a Grand Slam tournament was reaching the second round at the Australian Open in 2022. In July 2018 he made it into the top 100 in the world for the first time. He currently ranks 112th there.