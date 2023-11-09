BAIC Men’s Basketball Team Stuns with Narrow Victory and Stellar Performance from Evans

Last night, the Beijing BAIC Men’s Basketball Team defeated Nanjing’s top-ranked Sujiu Team 103-102, continuing their unbeatable home record in the new season. The team’s foreign aid, Evans, found his form and played his “strongest game” since joining the team. The Beijing team, plagued by injuries and illness, managed to turn the game around after falling behind by 22 points at most to narrowly win by one point in the last minute.

After four consecutive away trips, the team returned to their home court with 3 wins and 1 loss. Injuries and illnesses affected the team, with foreign aid Leaf missing the last game due to a fever and players coming onto the field despite being ill. Last night’s game was the first time the Beijing team played at the Wukesong Cadillac Sports Center this season.

The team only played well for half a quarter, with the situation on the court controlled by the Nanjing team. But in the second half, Evans, Zeng Fanbo, and Zhai Xiaochuan’s perseverance and high concentration brought a high success rate, narrowing the point difference to just 1 point. The final quarter saw the Beijing team repeatedly narrow the point difference to 1 point but struggle to overcome it. In the end, they managed to hold off their opponents’ final attack and win by a 1-point advantage.

Evans, who has been questioned for his previous performance, finally proved his worth in this game. His “strongest battle” saw him score 34 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists, including 18 points in the fourth quarter. After the game, Evans credited his teammates’ trust and encouragement for his performance. Head coach Leyden praised Evans’ decisive role in the game, stating that his performance helped the team play team basketball.

The BAIC Men’s Basketball Team will continue to play at home this Friday against the Shenzhen team.