Barça Captain Sergi Roberto Speaks Out on Ousmane Dembélé’s Departure

Title: Barcelona Captain Expresses Disappointment over Ousmane Dembélé’s Departure

The Captain of Barcelona, Sergi Roberto, has spoken out about the surprise and disappointment within the club following Ousmane Dembélé’s decision to leave for Paris Saint-Germain. Roberto, serving as the spokesperson for the dressing room, expressed that they were unaware of Dembélé’s intentions until rumors surfaced in the press regarding his future.

Despite the significance of Dembélé’s departure, Roberto remains optimistic and believes that Barcelona can continue to compete without him. He expressed his regret over the Frenchman’s departure, stating, “He is a very important player for us. We would have liked him to have stayed with us, as he has been around for many years and is a much-loved player. But we have to continue, we have great players and we can compete with any team.”

Roberto’s comments reflect the sentiment within the Barcelona dressing room, where Dembélé’s decision to leave the team after six years came as a surprise. Despite his numerous setbacks and physical problems, he had managed to establish himself as a key player under Xavi Hernández’s management. It is therefore unexpected that Dembélé has chosen to leave after expressing happiness at the club.

Regarding his disappointment, Roberto stated, “When you love a person, you feel bad that they decide another option. In the end, each one decides what is best for him. He knows that he was a very important player for us, we have given him everything. Wish you all the best.”

The Barcelona dressing room had no prior knowledge of Dembélé’s decision, as Roberto revealed, “He is not a player who talks a lot. We were reading that he was leaving, we also did not know what decision he had made. I wish him all the best, he is a good partner and friend. We wanted him to stay, but it could not be. Until it started ringing, I didn’t quite believe it. He was very happy at Barça, we didn’t know anything.”

Another Barcelona player, Marcos Alonso, echoed Roberto’s remarks, emphasizing that Dembélé had not informed the players of his decision. Alonso stated, “Until it is official, he is one more and we will see what happens. He is an important player, but you have to look ahead. We have a very good squad, we all have to go together.”

Dembélé’s departure is a blow to Barcelona, but the team remains determined to move forward and find success without him. The captain’s comments reflect the disappointment felt within the club, but also the belief in the abilities of the remaining players. Barcelona will now focus on strengthening the squad and continuing to compete at the highest level.

