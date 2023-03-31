According to its vice-president, FC Barcelona is in contact with Lionel Messi about a possible return of the 35-year-old to his heart club. “Beautiful stories in life need a happy ending,” Rafa Yuste said at a club event on Friday, according to Spanish media reports: “Of course we are in contact with Messi.”

The Argentinian world champion’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain ends after this season. He moved to the Seine in the summer of 2021. In tears, he had to leave FC Barcelona after around 21 years. The immensely indebted club simply could no longer afford the multiple world footballer.

There has been speculation about Messi’s future for a long time. In terms of sport, things are not going as hoped with PSG, and Messi also lost out in the Champions League in the round of 16 against Bayern Munich. Recently he was even hissed at by PSG fans before he was frenetically celebrated again with the national team in two friendlies in Argentina. It is not the time to talk about Messi’s return, said coach Xavi Hernandez, but he will be the first to “do everything for him to return”.

Messi moved to Barcelona from Rosario in 2000 and became a superstar with the Catalans. He scored 672 goals in 778 competitive appearances for the Catalans and has collected 35 titles with the club.