Everything and more happens at the Camp Nou with Inter equalizing, significantly approaching the round of 16, but who have to complain about Asllani’s incredible mistake. It is minute 94, Inter and Barcelona are at 3-3 after more than an hour and a half of crackling play, when the former Empoli who instead of serving Mhkitaryan, who would have comfortably scored into an empty net, decides to kick at the net with Ter Stegen blocking his way. At the end of the fair, the one in Catalonia is a very precious point: Simone Inzgahi’s team will only need to beat Viktoria Plzen at San Siro. Inzaghi who dresses Inter with the classic 3-5-2 sending Lautaro and Dzeko, the only two forwards available, to the green rectangle. And Dzeko (16 ‘) is the most sensational opportunity of a first fraction in which Inter does very well: the Bosnian’s split is printed first on the crossbar and then on the goal line. Barcelona in great difficulty, Inter is again close to the advantage but the conclusion of Dumfries (27 ‘), with the assist of Barella perhaps a little long, finds Ter Stegen. Failed goals and conceded goals, the football equation is always the same. At 5 ‘from the end of the first portion of the game, Dembelè anticipates Skriniar and brings Barca forward. Inter did not give up mentally and at the start of the second half immediately found equal (49 ‘): throwing with the tachometer of Bastoni, hooking up with the thigh of Barella and flying turn. The 1-1 is done and on the wings of enthusiasm Inzaghi’s team also signs the double. After eight games without finding the way to score, Lautaro Martinez takes off the monkey from his shoulder and makes the 2-1 Inter. Throw of Calhanoglu, tow with the chest of the Bull who kicks dry: the ball goes first on the pole to the right of Ter Stegen, then on the other with the ball that after having crossed the entire goal line enters the net. The Camp Nou sinks in despair, because Barcelona would be eliminated with the defeat. Inzaghi leaves Lautaro alone forward, replacing Calhanoglu and Dezeko for Gosens and Bellanova. With 10 ‘from the end, Barcelona find the 2-2 in a daring way. Lewandowski takes advantage of a fortuitous deviation by Batons that sends Onana out of action. A mockery for Inter, the Camp Nou wakes up and blows very hard. Inter, however, have a heart as big as a skyscraper and find the strength to find the second advantage of the evening. Long pass from Onana, hook from Lautaro on the right, in transition Gosens arrives (forgotten by Kessie) who is very cold to beat Ter Stegen in the race. Over? Absolutely no. In the first of six minutes of recovery, Barca makes the 3-3. Not even to say it is Lewandowski who personally pierces Onana for the second time. With Barcelona pouring into the Nerazzurri half field, Inter on the counterattack goes to an amen from 3-4. Lautaro, wonderful in the second half, holes for Asllani but the former Empoli instead of serving Mhkitaryan, incredibly decides to kick. A huge mistake, but that shouldn’t compromise the qualification. And at the end of the match, all Inter Milan consoled the number 14, guilty of having made a mistake with a red pencil.