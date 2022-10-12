Home Sports Barcelona-Inter, Barella: “An equal who makes us very happy, this is the right spirit”
The midfielder, scoring at the Nou Camp: “At a certain point, nothing suited us. This is the right spirit.”

A great goal and a remarkable level match, at the height of a stage like the Nou Camp. Nicolò Barella was one of the drivers of Inter who in Barcelona took a perhaps decisive step towards the second round. “We really wanted to win, but a draw has arrived that makes us very happy, also because this is the right spirit. Football as life is made up of periods, this year at a certain point nothing suited us. It was difficult, but maybe now we have it. The qualification? We are in a difficult group, but we give it our all to the end “.

