Original title: Beijing’s first international standard professional football stadium “Xingongti” completed

This is the exterior scene of the Beijing Workers’ Stadium taken on January 6.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

On the same day, the reporter learned from the Beijing Municipal Major Projects Office that after more than two years, the main construction task of the football field of the Beijing Workers’ Stadium Reconstruction Project was completed, and “Xingongti” became the first batch of professional football fields in China and Beijing’s first international standard. At present, “Xingongti” has the conditions to host the competition. After the surrounding environment improvement and commercial facilities construction are completed, it will welcome the Beijing Guoan football team to return to the home court.

This is the exterior scene of the Beijing Workers’ Stadium taken on January 6.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

This is the interior scene of the Beijing Workers’ Stadium taken on January 6.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

This is the interior scene of the Beijing Workers’ Stadium taken on January 6.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

This is the interior scene of the Beijing Workers’ Stadium taken on January 6.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

This is the interior scene of the Beijing Workers’ Stadium taken on January 6.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

This is the interior scene of the Beijing Workers’ Stadium taken on January 6.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

This is the interior scene of the Beijing Workers’ Stadium taken on January 6.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

This is the interior scene of the Beijing Workers’ Stadium taken on January 6.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

This is the exterior scene of the Beijing Workers’ Stadium taken on January 6.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

This is the interior scene of the Beijing Workers’ Stadium taken on January 6.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

This is the interior scene of the Beijing Workers’ Stadium taken on January 6.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin