Home Sports Beijing’s first international standard professional football stadium “Xingongti” completed-Sports-中工网
Sports

Beijing’s first international standard professional football stadium “Xingongti” completed-Sports-中工网

by admin
Beijing’s first international standard professional football stadium “Xingongti” completed-Sports-中工网

Original title: Beijing’s first international standard professional football stadium “Xingongti” completed

This is the exterior scene of the Beijing Workers’ Stadium taken on January 6.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

On the same day, the reporter learned from the Beijing Municipal Major Projects Office that after more than two years, the main construction task of the football field of the Beijing Workers’ Stadium Reconstruction Project was completed, and “Xingongti” became the first batch of professional football fields in China and Beijing’s first international standard. At present, “Xingongti” has the conditions to host the competition. After the surrounding environment improvement and commercial facilities construction are completed, it will welcome the Beijing Guoan football team to return to the home court.

This is the exterior scene of the Beijing Workers’ Stadium taken on January 6.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

This is the interior scene of the Beijing Workers’ Stadium taken on January 6.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

This is the interior scene of the Beijing Workers’ Stadium taken on January 6.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

This is the interior scene of the Beijing Workers’ Stadium taken on January 6.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

This is the interior scene of the Beijing Workers’ Stadium taken on January 6.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

This is the interior scene of the Beijing Workers’ Stadium taken on January 6.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

This is the interior scene of the Beijing Workers’ Stadium taken on January 6.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

See also  Provincial Games History | 1986 Provincial Games: The host city settled in Xiangtan_Hunan Moment_Sports Channel

This is the interior scene of the Beijing Workers’ Stadium taken on January 6.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

This is the exterior scene of the Beijing Workers’ Stadium taken on January 6.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

This is the interior scene of the Beijing Workers’ Stadium taken on January 6.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

This is the interior scene of the Beijing Workers’ Stadium taken on January 6.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

You may also like

Juventus-Udinese / Sottil: “It’s a shame because the...

Serie C: results and comments of the twenty-first...

Pordenone, with Juve B there is a wrong...

Juve-Udinese, Allegri and the yellow card in the...

Iceland, incredible but true: fan leaves 1.3 million...

Volley A1 women, day 14: Conegliano, Novara, Busto...

CBA Comprehensive: Qingdao narrowly beats Longshi and Xinjiang...

Monza-Inter 2-2: goals from Darmian, Ciurria, Lautaro, Dumfries...

Serie A-Chiesa assisted Danilo to score Juventus 1-0...

Inter, Curva Nord in Monza: “Skriniar our captain....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy