Bielefeld can’t win against Fürth either – VAR involved again

Arminia Bielefeld lost important points at home against SpVgg Greuther Fürth in the fight for relegation in the 2nd Bundesliga.

The goals in the turbulent 1:1 (1:1) were scored by Bryan Lasme (17th minute) for Bielefeld and Branimir Hrgota from the penalty spot (26th) for Fürth.

The Arminen are still on the relegation place 16 and can slip even further at the weekend. Significant for the emotional situation in Bielefeld was the substitution of the battered crowd favorite Fabian Klos, who cried uncontrollably in the arms of coach Uwe Koschinat.

“We didn’t ennoble a great early lead with a second goal,” said Koschinat. “We put up a great fight but weren’t able to make it 2-1.”

“Overall, I think the 1-1 is totally deserved,” said Fürth’s coach Alexander Zorniger and was happy about the “very, very important point”. The Fürth have not yet secured the relegation mathematically, but can approach the last games as relaxed as possible given the at least six point lead in 16th place.

Both goals disputed

Both goals were disputed: Before Lasme’s goal, Bastian Oczipka had played the ball with his hand when it was conquered. Shortly thereafter, Hrgota fell on the other side in the penalty area, even the whistle was controversial. The penalty was initially denied by Arminia goalkeeper Martin Fraisl – but because Bielefeld’s Klos ran into the penalty area too early, the penalty was repeated after a tip from VAR. The Swede’s equalizer in the second attempt ended a spectacular quarter of an hour.

Okugawa’s winning goal not awarded

From then on, the game was disorganized, even after the break the fight determined what happened. The guests from Fürth were closer to the second goal.

In the final phase, the hosts were stronger: Arminia’s Robin Hack hit the post (74′), Bielefeld’s supposed winning goal by Masaya Okugawa (90′) was disallowed for offside.

Bielefeld has to go to the Betzenberg

On Matchday 32, Arminia Bielefeld is a guest at 1. FC Kaiserslautern (Saturday, May 13, 2023, 1 p.m.). At the same time, Fürth receives Eintracht Braunschweig.