Home » Bilal El Khannouss (RC Genk) and Sakina Ouzraoui (Anderlecht) win Lion(ne) Belge 2023, Loïs Openda also wins prizes
Sports

Bilal El Khannouss (RC Genk) and Sakina Ouzraoui (Anderlecht) win Lion(ne) Belge 2023, Loïs Openda also wins prizes

by admin

Bilal El Khannouss has been elected Lion Belge 2023, the award given to the best player of Arab origin in our football competition. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder from RC Genk defeated Ismaël Kandouss from AA Gent.

El Khannouss, who has Belgian and Moroccan nationality, succeeds his compatriot Tarik Tissoudali as winner of the Lion Belge. Kandouss, Tissoudali’s teammate and also (French) Moroccan, came second. Third place was a tie between the Algerian Adem Zorgane of Charleroi and Youssef Challouk of KV Kortrijk.

El Khannouss. — © Isosport

Ouzraoui wins among the women

Sakina Ouzraoui (22) from RSCA Women has won the Lionne Belge 2023. The Belgian of Moroccan origin went to the World Cup with Morocco this year.

Ouzraoui. — © Kms

The prize for best Belgian with Arab roots abroad went to Loïs Openda (23) from RB Leipzig. The Red Devil defeated Anass Zaroury from Burnley and Samy Mmaee from Hungarian Ferencvaros.

Openda. — © Getty Images

See also  KRC Genk winger Alieu Fadera escapes plane crash with Gambian team on the way to the African Cup

You may also like

Semplici is the favorite to replace it –...

Guangxi Pingguobinong women’s football team defeated Vietnam’s Quang...

Liverpool FC – Manchester City: Klopp’s anger at...

They report that Christian Horner is not leaving...

Russell Wilson’s career has risen and fallen. Can...

Beijing Enterprises Men’s Basketball Team lost three games...

Jürgen Klopp angry after game against Manchester City...

Europe remembers the victims of 11M in Madrid...

WTT Singapore Grand Slam begins the main draw...

On to the spring classics!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy