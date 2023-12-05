Bilal El Khannouss (RC Genk) and Sakina Ouzraoui (Anderlecht) win Lion(ne) Belge 2023, Loïs Openda also wins prizes

Bilal El Khannouss has been elected Lion Belge 2023, the award given to the best player of Arab origin in our football competition. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder from RC Genk defeated Ismaël Kandouss from AA Gent.

El Khannouss, who has Belgian and Moroccan nationality, succeeds his compatriot Tarik Tissoudali as winner of the Lion Belge. Kandouss, Tissoudali’s teammate and also (French) Moroccan, came second. Third place was a tie between the Algerian Adem Zorgane of Charleroi and Youssef Challouk of KV Kortrijk.

El Khannouss. — © Isosport

Ouzraoui wins among the women

Sakina Ouzraoui (22) from RSCA Women has won the Lionne Belge 2023. The Belgian of Moroccan origin went to the World Cup with Morocco this year.

Ouzraoui. — © Kms

The prize for best Belgian with Arab roots abroad went to Loïs Openda (23) from RB Leipzig. The Red Devil defeated Anass Zaroury from Burnley and Samy Mmaee from Hungarian Ferencvaros.

Openda. — © Getty Images

Share this: Facebook

X

