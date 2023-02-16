news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BRUSSELS, FEBRUARY 16 – Iranian-American billionaire Jahm Najafi is preparing a 3.75 billion dollar offer, equal to about 3.5 billion euros, to buy Tottenham, one of the London Premier League teams League. The Financial Times reports it, quoting two people familiar with the operation. The entrepreneur, president of Msp Sport Capital, is working with a consortium of investors to structure the offer, which should be formalized in a few weeks to the owner of the club, Joe Lewis, and to Daniel Levy, president of the team of which Antonio Conte is trainer. The offer would value the club at around $3 billion (€2.8 billion), plus €750 million in debt (€700 million).



MSP would target 70% of the club, while other Gulf investors, mainly Abu Dhabi, would contribute the remaining 30%. (HANDLE).

