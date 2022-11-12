BINASCO. It is a period of great difficulty for Virtus Binasco: the rossoblù team, in fact, slipped to the last place in the standings in the championship of Excellence, even surpassed by Pontelambrese. At Binasco, the last points arrived on Wednesday 28 September, the day of the midweek round in which Virtus had beaten Ardor Lazzate 2-0 within the friendly walls of Pazzi. Then only defeats, with an open streak of six consecutive stops. A difficult moment to which the difficult situation of injuries also contributes. The infirmary is full and on Sunday afternoon – the trip to Broni on the very difficult field of Oltrepò is scheduled – there will be no less than six players: a situation that will complicate Mr. Gianluca Imbriaco’s choices a lot. The disqualified Italians and Mantelli will not take part in the race, as well as the injured Mocchi (ankle injury), Anzaghi (collateral problems), Robbiati and Alberizzi who suffer from muscle problems.

«We are not in a good moment and luck is certainly not helping us – underlines the coach Gianluca Imbriaco -, we have many absences and the numerous defeats do not help us to work well. Five matches await us before the break and we will try to score points on all fields ». The next obstacle, as mentioned, will be the Oltrepò which occupies the third place in the standings and is one of the candidates for the category jump. In any case, Binasco will try to score points, also because at this stage it is essential to make progress in the standings to try to at least get out of the quicksand of the direct relegation zone. In the meantime, news is expected from the infirmary: apart from the Italian (who will serve the last day of disqualification tomorrow, then he will be available again), the first to return should be Alberizzi and Robbiati who should be available in ten days. For others it will take more time.

alberto colli franzone