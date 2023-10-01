Blue Jays Fall to Rays, Remain on Verge of Playoffs

Toronto Blue Jays Fall to Tampa Bay Rays in Extra Innings, Playoff Hopes Still Alive

In a nail-biting game, the Toronto Blue Jays suffered a 7-5 defeat against the Tampa Bay Rays in 10 innings on Saturday. Despite the loss, the Blue Jays (89-72) are still on the verge of clinching a postseason spot.

Toronto had multiple paths to secure a playoff berth on Saturday. If the Seattle Mariners had lost to the Texas Rangers, the Blue Jays would have secured a wild card ticket. Additionally, if both the Mariners and the Houston Astros, who were playing in Arizona, had stumbled, the Blue Jays would have guaranteed the second out of three available American League playoff tickets. This would have set up a maximum three-game series in Tampa Bay.

The Rays’ Taylor Walls proved to be the game-changer, delivering a crucial two-run single off Jordan Hicks (3-9) in the 10th inning to give the Rays a 6-4 lead. Junior Caminero, hailing from the Dominican Republic, added to the Rays’ advantage with an RBI single, pushing Raimel Tapia across the plate.

Chris Devenski (6-4), the Rays’ right-hander, pitched two innings and secured the win, despite conceding an RBI double to the Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette in the tenth inning.

Several players made notable contributions for the Rays. Dominican Republic’s Caminero went 5-1 with an RBI, Manuel Margot went 4-1, and Tapia scored a run without an official turn at bat. Mexico’s Randy Arozarena had a solid performance, going 5-1 with two runs scored, while Isaac Paredes went 5-2. Jonathan Aranda had one at-bat, going 1-0. Colombian Harold Ramírez went 3-5, scoring two runs. Venezuelan Osleivis Basabe didn’t record an official turn at bat, but managed to score a run. Panamanian Christian Bethancourt went 4-2, and Cuban Yandy Díaz had one at-bat, going 1-0.

On the Blue Jays’ side, Dominican Vladimir Guerrero struggled, going 0-4. Mexican Alejandro Kirk went 1-for-5 and managed to score one run.

Despite the loss, the Blue Jays remain just one step away from securing their spot in the postseason. They will need to keep a close eye on the results of other games and hope for the necessary outcomes to solidify their playoff position. The next few days will be crucial for the Blue Jays as they make their final push for a playoff berth.

