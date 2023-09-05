Blue Jays Rally in Tenth Inning to Defeat Athletics 6-5

OAKLAND – The Toronto Blue Jays pulled off an impressive comeback on Monday, defeating the Oakland Athletics 6-5 in a thrilling extra-inning showdown. Pinch-hitter Santiago Espinal proved to be the hero of the game, hitting a game-tying double in the tenth inning.

Toronto’s rally began when Espinal stepped up to the plate as a pinch-hitter and delivered a clutch hit, driving in Mason McCoy from second base. This marked the start of a three-RBI streak for the Blue Jays in the tenth, all against reliever Francisco Perez on his first pitch.

However, the Athletics refused to go down without a fight. Lawrence Butler blasted his second two-run homer of the game off winning pitcher Jordan Romano, narrowing the gap between the two teams. But it wasn’t enough to secure a victory for Oakland.

In the tenth inning, Cavan Biggio added an RBI single for the Blue Jays, extending their lead. This run was charged to Perez, and Spencer Horwitz also contributed with an RBI double.

Despite the Athletics’ efforts, they were unable to close the gap completely. In the ninth inning, Esteury Ruiz stole his 55th and 56th bases of the season, solidifying his position as the American League’s stolen base leader. Unfortunately for Oakland, they were unable to bring Ruiz home and tie the game.

The Dominican players had a standout performance for the Blue Jays. Santiago Espinal went 1-for-1 with an RBI and a run scored, while Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had an impressive 3-for-2 game.

On the Athletics’ side, Colombian Jordan Diaz went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, contributing to his team’s offensive efforts.

The Blue Jays continue their successful West Coast trip, now holding a 3-1 record with two games remaining. With their resilient performance, Toronto has once again demonstrated their ability to come back and secure crucial victories.

