Parola a Dragan Stojkovic . The coach of the Serbian football selection made some statements to the post-match microphones, following the match valid for the 1st day of the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar against the Brazil of the mister Tite . Below are the words of the CT:

“The key is all in the second half, physically we weren’t able to impose ourselves. Brazil are too good not to take advantage of it. In the first half we were more solid, more united. We also have to consider the three convalescent players who weren’t at the top, i.e. Vlahovic, Mitrovic and Kostic. However, Brazil deservedly won, they dominated in the second half. I’m sorry we didn’t have everyone at the top, it’s not a tactical question, we have a few days to recover and prepare for the decisive matches. We hope we can count on Kostic”.