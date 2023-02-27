Home Sports breaking latest news, Zeman returns for the third time: ‘Happy to be here’
breaking latest news, Zeman returns for the third time: 'Happy to be here'

breaking latest news, Zeman returns for the third time: ‘Happy to be here’

Yet another return for Zdenek Zeman and breaking latest news. After Colombo’s resignation, the 75-year-old Bohemian coach is the new coach of Abruzzo and has already done the first training session. An unexpected return that made him happy, as he himself wanted to underline: “If I’m here, it means I’m happy. Have I made up with Sebastiani? We’ve always been at peace. breaking latest news is a beautiful city, there is a beautiful environment and I hope to find it again: I’m here to work, I like soccer and I like working on the field, in the hope of achieving some goals. I would then review the fans as 12 years old“.

Third experience in breaking latest news

Best wishes Zeman, his cult phrases

Zeman is at home in breaking latest news. This, in fact, is his third experience on the Abruzzo bench. The first was unforgettable. It was the 2011-12 season when the Bohemian managed to win the championship and bring breaking latest news back to Serie A after 19 years. With him in the team were Immobile and Insigne in attack, but also Verratti in midfield. In 2017 he returned to breaking latest news in place of Oddo. The start was splendid: 5-0 against Genoa, but at the end of the championship he was unable to avoid relegation. In the following season he was sacked following the defeat with Cittadella. ORra is ready to write a new chapter.

