Bundesliga live today on TV, live stream and live ticker

Bundesliga live today on TV, live stream and live ticker

In the Bundesliga today there is a duel between Hertha BSC and VfB Stuttgart. We’ll tell you here how you can follow this live on TV, in the live stream and in the live ticker.

Bundesliga, Hertha BSC vs. VfB Stuttgart: place, date, kick-off, information

With Hertha BSC and VfB Stuttgart, two teams stuck in the Bundesliga relegation battle will meet on Saturday, May 6th. The game of the 31st match day will kick off at 3.30 p.m. in the Berlin Olympic Stadium.

For the bottom of the table from the federal capital, only one win counts today. Four games before the end of the season, the gap to the relegation place is already six points. After yesterday’s win by FC Schalke 04 against 1. FSV Mainz 05, Stuttgart is back in the relegation zone (16th/28 points). With another success, the Swabians, who are still unbeaten under coach Sebastian Hoeneß, would make another statement in the relegation battle.

