Naples, 2 August 2022 – The (apparent?) Clarification on the renewal theme with Fabian Ruiz shifts the spotlight of the market Napoli on the attack, the only department left unguarded after the restyling of the defense which, however, at least for the moment, did not concern the posts. The urgency is always the same: to find a worthy heir of Dries Mertenscon Giacomo Raspadori which seems the first and perhaps the only one on the list of candidates.

The duel

Curiously both names are currently double-bound to the Juventuslooking for a valid alternative to Alvaro Morata. The paths that interest the Bianconeri are two and diametrically opposed: the expert attacker and ready to cover more boxes in the advanced department if necessary (Mertens) and the young free-range to be raised behind the equally young but already established Dusan Vlahovic (Raspadori). In one case or another, in his own way, the Napoli, which for once cannot allow itself the luxury of being ‘jealous’ of the past: the point of dreams is at stake, as well as perhaps the only purchase that would warm the heart of a supporters burned by a very complicated summer. The way to get there doesn’t seem to be complicated Raspadoriwith which the Neapolitan club already has a draft agreement up to 2027 with a salary from 2.5 million per season. The hitches come by analyzing the paralysis of the outgoing blue market and the demands of the Sassuolo: respectively, the release of at least one of the Fabian Ruiz e Piotr Zielinski to have the necessary liquidity which, to move on to the second problem, amounts to no less than 35 million, to be reached perhaps also through bonuses. This seems to be the only hand extended by Emilian society to the Neapolitan one, which also has to contend with the competition from Juventus.

The ‘Locatelli method’

In order to avoid the tripping of the rival and the disappointment of Luciano Spallettiwho after the friendly match with the Majorca clearly advocated the arrival of reinforcements from the market, Aurelio De Laurentiis he seems willing to raise his offer: as long as he can defer the payment. A method that at home Sassuolo it is not unpublished (it knows something about it Manuel Locatelli) and a key on which the Napoli trusts to give himself the perfect profile for the ideas of his coach, willing to sacrifice a midfielder in order to flesh out the attacking battery: especially if the midfielders in question, for different reasons, now seem out of the project and in a certain sense already projected elsewhere .

