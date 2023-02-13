After the victory of the regional Italian Cup, Campobasso reappears within the friendly walls for the championship commitment, hosting a Bojano who occupies the quiet areas of the ranking.

After a week of bad weather, with intermittent snowfalls, a shy sun reappears on Molise and “warms” those present in North Curve Michele Scorrano; usual contingent of ultras from Campobasso flanked by the patches seen on previous occasions.

Good performance of the local fans, the support for their team is never lacking and the waving of the flags throughout the match is also excellent. The chronicles also report a scarf and the use of various two auctions, among which the nice “FREE BEER FOR THE ULTRAS” stands out.

Going back to the singing discourse, in addition to the various classic choirs of the rossoblu repertoire, there is also a “free travel” in view of the next match in Isernia, on which the obligation of a nominal ticket has been imposed, despite the fact that we are only talking about one match of Excellence. Clearly the 250 tickets available to the Campobasso public have already sold out and certainly, with 7 days left before the match in the stadium Lancelotmany will be excluded and penalized by this choice.

At the end of the first half, the historic president of Campobasso Tonino Molinari, creator of the golden era in Serie B, who died 5 years ago, is honored. A delegation from the home club donates a commemorative plaque and a floral tribute to the family, to the thunderous applause of everyone present at the stadium (about 400 paying guests) and a homage chorus from the Curva boys. Although the memory begins to fade over time, that historical period can only be fully inscribed in the mythology of local supporters, a heritage that belongs to everyone, even to those who unfortunately were unable to experience it for reasons of age.

Guest sector empty, but about a dozen normal Bojano fans find space in the side grandstand of the Romagna peoplewatching the game in complete tranquillity, without any form of organized cheering.

At the final whistle there is also the classic greeting between the team and the fans, with the rossoblu ultras encouraging the boys on the pitch to go and win the next match in Isernia as well. In the meantime, however, the tour de force before this last important challenge in terms of promotion already starts on Wednesday when, in the first leg of the first round of the Coppa Italia Dilettanti, Campobasso will have to contend with Sambuceto, the Abruzzo team who conquered the local Cup of Excellence.

