CBA Comprehensive: Shandong ends its losing streak and Guangdong reverses Shanghai 2023-03-29 10:05:22.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Zhang Wuyue

The 2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) regular season ushered in 8 games on the 28th. The Shandong team, which had experienced a three-game losing streak before, returned home and beat the Tongxi team 126:119; the Shanghai team 101:108. The enemy Guangdong team ended the five-game winning streak.

After the opening, the Tongxi team’s foreign aid Achur dunked successfully, and then the Shandong team hit consecutive three-pointers and quickly established a lead. Foreign aid Gyllenwater blossomed internally and externally, helping the Shandong team end the first quarter with a 44:37 lead. In the second quarter, both teams maintained a high three-point shooting percentage, and the Shandong team ended the first half with a 79:64 lead.

Changing sides to fight again, the Shandong team’s shooting rate dropped and turnovers increased. The Tongxi team seized the opportunity to score consecutively, closing the point difference to 7 points. Then the Shandong team relied on Gao Shiyan’s layup and Chen Peidong’s three-pointer to stabilize the situation. At the beginning of the last quarter, with Peterson’s long shot, the Tongxi team set off another counterattack. At the critical moment, the goals of Tao Hanlin and Gao Shiyan kept the Shandong team ahead and finally won.

In this campaign, Shandong team Gyllenwater scored 35 points and 14 rebounds, Chen Peidong scored 22 points, and Qiao Wenhan scored 21 points. Peterson of the Tongxi team scored a game-high 50 points.

Against the Guangdong team, the Shanghai team played well in the opening overall and ended the first half with a 54:44 lead. After the start of the second half, the Guangdong team gradually made efforts and overtook the score. In the final quarter, the Shanghai team’s shooting percentage dropped; the Guangdong team continued to play steadily, maintaining its lead until the end of the game, ending the Shanghai team’s five-game winning streak.

In other matches on the day, the Long-Lions team defeated the Fujian team 115:100, the Zhejiang team defeated the Shenzhen team 99:94, the Shanxi team defeated the Sichuan team 128:111, the Jilin team lost 101:113 to the Jiangsu team, and the Ningbo team 90:84 Defeating the Tianjin team, the Guangsha team narrowly beat the Liaoning team 88:85.