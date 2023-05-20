Cecilia Braekhus withdraws from Terri Harper fight because of illness

Terri Harper (left) will fight in Manchester next week after Cecilia Braekhus’ withdrawal

Englishwoman Terri Harper’s world-title defence against Cecilia Braekhus in Dublin is off after the challenger withdrew because of illness.

Harper was set to defend her WBA light-middleweight title on the undercard of Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor.

Matchroom announced on Saturday that Norwegian Braekhus had withdrawn.

Harper, 26, will fight in a week’s time on the undercard of Leigh Wood’s rematch against featherweight world champion Mauricio Lara in Manchester.

The withdrawal of Braekhus means Taylor’s homecoming at the 3Arena will now have six fights on the undercard, with Irishman Gary Cully the co-main event up against Jose Felix in a lightweight contest.

It is the first time in seven years a major boxing event has taken place in Ireland.