Cesare Cipollini, Mario’s brother died: he was 64 years old – breaking latest news

Former professional cyclist Cesare Cipollini died at the age of 64. Mario’s older brother and father of three children, he had a brilliant professional career, a category in which he remained from 1978 to 1990. Among the most important and significant victories in the pros is certainly the Giro dell’Emilia in 1983. My brother Cesare passed away gone —the memory of Mario Cipollini on social media —. My mind flees to search for the beautiful moments. Mine was a childhood fan of him. From trips to follow him in the races, to observe him at all times. I still have memories of when he prepared his bike or when he packed his suitcase to go to the Giro d’Italia … and I saw him as a super hero. Have a good trip Caesar. Rest in peace. In February 2019 he underwent a heart transplant.

To Cesare’s family members, to the relatives, the expressions of the deepest condolences, writes the Federciclismo; President Dagnoni, on behalf of the entire Federation, wanted to express his closeness to the Cipollini family. Cesare, who had ended his career in 1990 with Italbonifica, was a junior athlete and had recently been a protagonist in the Giro del Veneto in stages with the Work Service jersey.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

