At 3:00 on September 7th, Beijing time (21:00 local time in France), the third round of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage began. Paris drew 1-1 away with Benfica. Neymar assisted Messi and scored, Danilo Oolong gift.

Paris and Benfica have faced each other in a total of 6 times. Paris has 2 wins, 1 draw and 3 losses. The last time the two sides met was in the 2013-14 UEFA Champions League group stage. In this game, Mbappe, Messi and Neymar started together.

In the 8th minute, Gonzalo Ramos broke into the penalty area and shot was saved by Donnarumma. In the 18th minute, Neres shot from the right side of the penalty area and was saved by Donnarumma.

At the 21st bell, Paris broke the deadlock, Mbappe crossed, Neymar crossed the penalty area, Messi scored with a curved ball, and Paris led Benfica 1-0!This is Messi’s 40th goal in the Champions League. In the 37th minute, Antonio Silva’s shot from the middle of the penalty area was blocked by Donnarumma.

Messi scores

In the 40th minute, Benfica equalized the score. Enzo Fernandez made a cross from the left. Danilo accidentally touched the ball into his own goal in front of the small penalty area. Benfica tied Paris 1-1!The first half was 1-1.

Danilo Oolong

In the second half, the two sides changed sides and fought again. In the 49th minute, Ashraf’s volley in the penalty area was saved by goalkeeper Frachotimos, and Neymar’s close-range barb shot hit the crossbar and popped out. In the 55th minute, Neymar shot a free kick in the middle of the penalty area, and Frachotimos saved the ball.

In the 58th minute, Mbappe shot a curved ball from outside the penalty area, and Frachodimos flew to save the ball. In the 80th minute, Rafa Silva pushed the ball in front of the small penalty area and was shot by Donner in the 80th minute. Ruma saves. In the end, the two sides drew 1-1, Paris accumulated 7 points, and beat Benfica to lead the standings with the advantage of the number of goals.

